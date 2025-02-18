Bucks County man arrested in West Virginia, charged with manufacturing child pornography

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Bucks County authorities say more victims could be out there after announcing charges against a local man for allegedly making and sharing child pornography.

Mark Wills, 60, of Hulmeville, is also accused of communicating with underage girls using fake accounts on social media.

"A forensic extraction of the seized electronics led to the discovery of hundreds of screen recordings, which contained hours and hours of videos, showing the defendant interacting with underage girls," said Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn during a news conference on Tuesday.

Police say Wills would direct the victims to undress during video calls and perform sexual acts while he was recording.

Cyber tips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted authorities to child pornography being shared on the apps Kik and Snapchat.

The IP address led investigators to the address of Wills, located in the 300 block of Main Street in Hulmeville.

A search warrant was executed on January 24, and neighbors noticed.

"The second time there were U.S. Marshals all around the house," said Ronald Teppert, who lives nearby. "Like even in the backyard."

Police seized phones and a computer, USB drives, and a list of fake accounts they say Wills created to talk to girls.

Last week, U.S. Marshals caught up with Wills in West Virginia, where he was taken into custody.

"Days after, the defendant's home was searched. He obtained a burner phone, liquidated over $50,000 in cash and fled the state," said Schorn.

Bucks County's district attorney is urging parents to talk to their kids about using apps like Snapchat and Kik.

"Check and make sure that those applications - that you're reviewing them," said Schorn, "and making sure there aren't individuals who are preying upon our children."

Wills is in custody in West Virginia and will be extradited back here to Pennsylvania to face charges, likely in the next few days.

The four victims identified so far were not located in Pennsylvania. One lives in Canada.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354.