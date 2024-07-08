'Massive' barrage of Russian missiles target Ukraine, killing 21 and striking children's hospital

More than 40 missiles were fired, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

At least 21 people were killed across Ukraine early on Monday, as Russia launched a barrage of more than 40 missiles in a "massive" attack, Ukrainian officials said.

Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv was damaged, along with residential areas and other infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media.

It was not immediately clear whether there were casualties at the hospital, but children were believed to be stuck beneath the rubble, Zelenskyy said. Doctors, hospital staff and first responders were digging through the debris, he said. The hospital is among the most well respected children's hospitals in Ukraine.

Smoke rises over the Kyiv skyline after a Russian attack, Monday, July 8, 2024. AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka

"And the entire world must use all its determination to finally put an end to the Russian strikes. Killing is what Putin brings," Zelenskyy said. "Only together can we bring real peace and security."

The missiles targeted cities including Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Slovyansk and Kramatorsk, Zelesnkyy said. At least eight of the dead were in Kyiv, officials said.

At least 10 people were killed and several others injured Monday morning in Russian airstrikes on Kryvyi Rih, a city in central Ukraine and Zelenskyy's hometown, officials said. Another three people were killed in Russian airstrikes on the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, officials said.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti and Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.