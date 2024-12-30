Matthew Gaudreau's widow announces birth of son, months after brothers' tragic deaths

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Matthew Gaudreau's widow announced the birth of their son on Sunday, months after her husband and his NHL star brother's tragic deaths.

Madeline Gaudreau posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday saying, "Mommy & Daddy's world."

The Instagram post shows Madeline holding her newborn's tiny hand, as he lays peacefully on a blanket.

She said her newborn son is named Tripp Matthew.

Matthew Gaudreau, 29, and his brother NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, 31, were killed by a drunk driver in Oldmans Township, New Jersey in August.

At the brothers' funerals, Johnny's wife Meredith also announced she was expecting their third child, calling the pregnancy a "total surprise."