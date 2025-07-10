Man who shot 6 Philadelphia officers during standoff to spend up to 240 years in prison

Maurice Hill was found guilty of the attempted murder of several police officers, along with multiple counts of aggravated assault.

Maurice Hill was found guilty of the attempted murder of several police officers, along with multiple counts of aggravated assault.

Maurice Hill was found guilty of the attempted murder of several police officers, along with multiple counts of aggravated assault.

Maurice Hill was found guilty of the attempted murder of several police officers, along with multiple counts of aggravated assault.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Maurice Hill, the man convicted of shooting six Philadelphia police officers during a 2019 standoff, was sentenced Thursday to 120 to 240 years in prison.

The sentencing follows Hill's conviction back in May.

The video above is from a previous report.

Maurice Hill

The 41-year-old was found guilty on multiple charges stemming from the hours-long standoff in August 2019.

It happened on the 3700 block of North 15th Street in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.

MORE | Philadelphia shooting chaos captured on neighbor's home surveillance camera

Ring camera captures chaotic scene during shooting standoff. Watch the report from Sarah Bloomquist on Action News at 4 p.m. on August 15, 2019.

Nine officers were injured during the incident, six of them by gunfire. Two police officers and three civilians were trapped inside the home as Hill fired more than 100 rounds at narcotics officers before eventually surrendering.

Hill was convicted on three counts of attempted murder, nine counts of aggravated assault, nine counts of assault of a law enforcement officer, and multiple gun charges. He was acquitted of drug charges.

During the trial, Hill testified that he believed someone was breaking into his home and claimed he acted in self-defense.

