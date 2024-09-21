What comes next after Mayor Parker endorses the proposed 76ers' arena? | Inside Story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Sarah Bloomquist and the Inside Story panel talk about the big local news with Mayor Cherelle Parker endorsing the 76ers arena in Center City and what's next for City Council approval.

Then, they dive back into the 2024 election after the most recent polls were released.

Some statewide polls show a dead heat with some listing Vice President Kamala Harris with a slight lead.

They talked about Former President Donald Trump visiting Bucks County, while VP Harris sat down with Action News' Brian Taff in Western Pennsylvania and the National Association of Black Journalists at WHYY in Philadelphia.

They debate whether the Harris campaign's strategies are moving voters in this swing state?

Get the inside story with panelists - David Dix, Jeff Jubelirer, Farah Jimenez and Donna Gentile O'Donnell.