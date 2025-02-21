Mayor Parker announces new housing initiative

6abc STUDIOS (WPVI) -- Sunday at 11:30 am, Host Tamala Edwards and the Panel discuss Mayor Cherelle Parker's new H.O.M.E Initiative launch that vows to create and/or restore 30,000 affordable homes in Philadelphia during her tenure. They talked about if District Attorney Larry Krasner has what it takes to win a 3rd term as he announces his bid for reelection and the Pennsylvania Senators Dave McCormick (R) and John Fetterman (D) have differing views on Elon Musk and DOGE, as local protests mount. Plus Governor Josh Shapiro (D) sues the Trump Administration over how the federal funding freeze could hurt Pennsylvania ... but shouldn't the current Attorney General Dave Sunday (R) handle this role? Get the Inside Story with Derek Green, Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Christine Flowers and Jeff Jubelirer.