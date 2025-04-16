McDonald's confirms fan-favorite Snack Wrap is coming back in 2025

After months of speculation, McDonald's has officially confirmed what fans have been craving: The beloved Snack Wrap is making a comeback.

In an X post on Tuesday, April 15, the fast food giant teased the Snack Wrap's return with a mysterious date, writing simply that the Snack Wrap would return on "0x.14.2025."

The confirmation follows earlier hints from McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger, who told "Good Morning America" in December 2024 that "the Snack Wrap will be back in 2025."

At the time, Erlinger acknowledged the product's near-mythical status among fans, saying, "It has a cult following," though he declined to reveal a specific launch date.

The return of the Snack Wrap comes amid a broader refresh for the Golden Arches. Erlinger also previewed the brand's new McValue platform in December, a value-focused menu concept aimed at budget-conscious customers.

The rollout includes extending McDonald's $5 meal deal through at least the first half of the year.

Originally introduced in the mid-2000s, the Snack Wrap quickly became a fan favorite before being discontinued in the U.S. in 2016.

McDonald's has not yet announced an exact date for when the Snack Wrap will be available, but the company confirmed it will return to U.S. menus before the end of the year.