Meals for people in need are cooked up by 'Double Trellis Food Initiative'

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Local chef, Matthew Stebbins, has made it his mission to cook up fresh meals for those in need.

"Double Trellis Food Initiative" focuses on curating packaged meals that also have great flavor.

They will provide the meals to other programs in the city who will be the distributors.

Stebbins himself was someone who struggled with food and housing insecurity.

After making a big lifestyle change, he is determined to keep this project going.

"One of the worst days of my life...was sitting in a dugout in North Philadelphia unhoused and not having eaten for about three days, you know, that sticks with me a lot," said Stebbins.

Always believing in second chances, he also provides people from the criminal justice system to learn culinary techniques.

"Spent most of my career in fine dining. You just learn how to build food with love and use techniques and time and care. I would serve this food to anyone coming to my house just as much as I would a total stranger," said Stebbins.

