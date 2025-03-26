Confirmed measles case traveled on Amtrak Northeast Regional train from NYC to DC: health officials

Amtrak Northeast Regional train has several stops between NYC and DC, including in Philadelphia

Measles, also known as rubeola, is a highly contagious viral infection that causes fever and a full-body rash. It can lead to potentially fatal complications like dehydration, respiratory infections and a brain-swelling infection called encephalitis.

Measles, also known as rubeola, is a highly contagious viral infection that causes fever and a full-body rash. It can lead to potentially fatal complications like dehydration, respiratory infections and a brain-swelling infection called encephalitis.

Measles, also known as rubeola, is a highly contagious viral infection that causes fever and a full-body rash. It can lead to potentially fatal complications like dehydration, respiratory infections and a brain-swelling infection called encephalitis.

Measles, also known as rubeola, is a highly contagious viral infection that causes fever and a full-body rash. It can lead to potentially fatal complications like dehydration, respiratory infections and a brain-swelling infection called encephalitis.

WASHINGTON (WPVI) -- The DC Department of Health is working to identify people who may have been exposed to measles, including people who traveled on an Amtrak Northeast Regional train from New York to the capital last week.

Health officials were notified of a confirmed case of measles in a person who visited multiple locations in Washington DC while contagious.

Officials have also notified Amtrak of the case, as the person traveled on Amtrak Train 175 from New York to Washington Union Station on Wednesday, March 19. That train has several stops along the way, including in Philadelphia.

RELATED: Here's what you should know about the rising measles cases

Amtrak said they are reaching out directly to customers who were on this train to notify them of possible exposure.

Potential exposure sites associated with this case of measles include:

Amtrak Northeast Regional 175 Train Southbound: March 19 between 7:30 pm - 1:30 am

Amtrak Concourse, Union Station, 50 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002: March 19 between 11:00 pm - 1:30 am

MedStar Urgent Care Adams Morgan, 1805 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009: March 22 between 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Measles is a highly contagious illness that can spread easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles symptoms usually appear in two stages and usually start seven to 14 days after being exposed. Most people having a fever of greater than 101 degrees, a runny nose, watery red eyes and a cough. Then, three to five days after symptoms start, a rash can appear.

People with measles are contagious from four days before the rash appears through four days after the rash appears, according to health officials.

If you were among those possibly exposed to this case of measles and are not immune should contact their health care provider or DC Health.

RELATED: 5 things to know about measles

Anyone without the measles vaccine should watch for symptoms for 21 days following the last exposure date. If you notice symptoms, you should immediately isolate yourself by staying home and away from others, and contact your healthcare provide right away before going to the provider's office or emergency room.

Anyone with an immunocompromising condition should also contact their provider.

Officials said that if you have received two doses of a measles containing vaccine, or were born before 1957, you are protected and do not need to take any action.

Measles is preventable through a safe and effective MMR vaccine, health officials say. Two doses of the vaccine are given to provide lifetime protection. However, infants younger than 12 months of age are too young to be vaccinated and are very susceptible to infection if they are exposed to someone with measles.