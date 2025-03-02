Measles confirmed in unvaccinated Montgomery County child; others may have been exposed

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Health officials in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania have confirmed a case of measles in a child, and say it's possible members of the public were exposed.

The Office of Public Health said Sunday that the case involved an unvaccinated child who lives in the county. The child's hometown was not released.

Officials said contact tracing is now underway and people who may have been exposed are being contacted.

Members of the public may have been exposed at the following times and locations:

February 25-26, 2025

-China Airlines Airport Shuttle Bus

-Departing JFK Airport Terminal 4, arriving at North Philadelphia, Pho Ha Saigon, 757 Adams Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19120

-From February 25 at 9:30 p.m. to February 26 at 3:15 a.m.

February 26, 2025

-True North Pediatrics Associates of Plymouth

-3031 Walton Rd., #C101, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

-11:45. a.m. - 2:15 p.m.

February 26, 2025

-CHOP King of Prussia Campus Emergency Department

-550 S. Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA 19406

-12:52 p.m. - 3:02 p.m.

Health officials ask that if you suspect that you or your child have measles and wish to seek care, call your health care provider, urgent care, or hospital emergency room before leaving home.

You can also contact the Office of Public Health at 610.278.5117 to facilitate a safe visit and reduce exposure for staff and other patients.

Health care providers should report suspected cases of measles immediately to OPH at 610.278.5117 or after hours at 610.635.4300.

Measles virus can remain in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area. If someone breathes in the contaminated air or touches an infected surface and then touches their eyes, nose or mouth, they can become infected.

Health officials continue to encourage everyone to get the measles vaccine if they haven't done so already.

This news comes after three cases of measles were reported in New Jersey and Texas is dealing with an outbreak with dozens of cases reported.

RELATED: 5 key questions about measles answered amid outbreak

Montco officials released the following details about measles and the vaccine:

The measles vaccine is safe and highly effective at preventing measles.

-For individuals who are properly immunized against measles, the risk of getting the disease is minimal. Individuals who believe they were exposed should:

-Review their immunization and medical records to determine if they are protected against measles.

-Consult with their health care provider about receiving measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) immunization if they have not had measles infection or received the measles immunization previously. Contact and notify their health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure if they are pregnant, have an infant (child under the age of 1 year old), have a weakened immune system, and/or are not vaccinated.

-Monitor themselves for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash, cough, congestion or runny nose, or red watery eyes (conjunctivitis) from 7 days to 21 days after their exposure (the time period when symptoms may develop). If symptoms develop, stay at home and call a health care provider immediately.

Individuals are considered to be immune to measles if any of the following applies:

-They were born in 1957 or earlier.

-They have had 2 doses of Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) vaccine.

-They have had measles disease.

The following groups of people are potentially susceptible to measles:

-Infants who are too young to have been immunized (less than one year of age).

-Children who are only partially vaccinated (less than 6 years old).

-Persons who were vaccinated with an inactivated or unknown type of vaccine, which was used from 1963 through 1967, and have not been revaccinated.

-Some persons born after 1957 who have only received one dose of vaccine.

-Those who have refused vaccination

-Those from areas of the world where there is low vaccine coverage or currently circulating measles.

-Immune-compromised persons, such as organ transplant recipients, patients receiving chemotherapy and people living with HIV/AIDS.

-Individuals who meet the above criteria or cannot verify their immune status should consult with their primary healthcare provider about the best way to protect themselves from measles.

About Measles

Measles is an extremely contagious virus that lives in the mucus membranes of the nose and throat of infected people. Measles can be transmitted from person to person through coughing and sneezing. If a healthy person breathes the contaminated air or touches an infected surface, then touches their eyes, nose or mouth they can become infected. When an infected person sneezes or coughs, droplets spray into the air and those droplets can contain active and contagious virus which will last in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours.

Measles typically begins with a fever (100.4F or higher) that lasts for several days, followed by a cough, runny nose, and watery eyes (conjunctivitis). Two to three days after symptoms begin, tiny white spots (Koplik spots) may appear in the mouth. Three to five days after symptoms begin, a flat red spotted rash appears beginning on face at the hairline and spreads downwards to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet. The flat red spots may also be joined by small, raised bumps. Symptoms appear about 7-14 days on average after exposure but can be as long as 21 days.

Measles is preventable with two doses of MMR vaccine which is available at your local healthcare provider or pharmacy. OPH can assist by providing recommendations for testing, outbreak prevention, and disease management.

For questions, call OPH at 610.278.5117. For more information about measles, visit here. To find information about immunizations visit here.