Media Bypass SB near Route 252 in Upper Providence Township closed due to crash

Chopper 6 over scene of crash on Media Bypass in Upper Providence

UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews are on the scene of a crash in Upper Providence Township Tuesday morning.

Media Bypass southbound at U.S. 1 near the ramp to Route 252 (Providence Road) is closed due to the crash.

Emergency officials responded after receiving a call around 8 a.m. for a trash truck on fire and people possibly trapped.

There has been no word on any injuries or what led to the crash but the medical examiner has been called to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

