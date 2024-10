Medic stabbed while on emergency call in North Philadelphia; suspect in custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A medic was stabbed early Thursday morning while on an emergency call in North Philadelphia.

It happened just after 6:30 a.m. on 22nd, near Diamond Street.

The medic was rushed to the hospital by police after being stabbed in the chest and hand, and is said to be in critical condition.

The suspect was taken into custody at 23rd and Norris streets.