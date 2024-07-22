Members of VP Kamala Harris' sorority raise over $1M for her campaign in a few hours

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign raised $81 million in the last 24 hours since President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the presidential race.

That's a new presidential donation record, experts say. Part of that is thanks to female voters.

The group 'Win With Black Women' held their weekly call on Sunday night. Of course, at the top of their minds was Harris getting Biden's endorsement to become the Democratic nominee.

The ladies -- mostly members of Harris' sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority Inc. -- helped raise over $1 million for her campaign.

"There were 44,000 women on this call, that just shows you the power that we have, and it made you feel proud to be a part of the movement," said Shariah Dixon-Turner, the president of the Rho Theta Omega Chapter of AKA.

Action News spoke with the women about how they were able to fundraise so quickly in a matter of hours.

"Once President Biden endorsed Harris the money started rolling in immediately," Dixon-Turner added.

Over $1 million came in in just under three hours.

Dixon-Turner, who is a member of one of the three Philadelphia AKA chapters, said she couldn't go into details about the call itself.

However, she said it highlighted the urgency of getting people registered to vote and to the polls while mobilizing students and alums of HBCUs.

The vice president attended Howard University in Washington D.C. Evelyn Sample-Oates says she has been friends with Harris since college.

"Now people are excited, motivated to work and to make sure that we see this through, and she is elected as the next president. We're fired up and ready to go!" said Sample-Oates.

The ladies are calling their initiative 'Soar to the Polls.'

Also, the DIVINE 9 -- which are all of the Black Greek organizations --announced they're activating thousands of chapters in an unprecedented voter registration campaign.