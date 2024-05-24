Nightclub originally owned by legendary DJ Jerry Blavat reopens in South Jersey

MARGATE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A legendary South Jersey nightclub is going to be rocking out again this summer.

Memories in Marget, which was owned by Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat, has reopened under new management.

Hundreds attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday night.

The updated Memories is more modern and has a new sound system, disco balls, seating, and a new tiki bar in the back.

Memories originally opened in 1972 and still pays homage to the history and to the 'Geater with the Heater.'

Blavat, a pioneering DJ, died last year at the age of 82.

