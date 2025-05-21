Men armed with rifles rob armored car at business park in New Castle, Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the suspects who held up an armored car on Wednesday in New Castle, Delaware.

The robbery happened around 1 p.m. at the Cornell Business Park in the 200 block of Cornell Drive.

Authorities say the three men, who were armed with rifles, got away with an undetermined amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Video from the Action Cam showed multiple state police investigators on the scene.

