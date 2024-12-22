Mentorship group delivers Christmas presents to Southwest Philadelphia families

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The holiday season got a whole lot merrier for 10 Southwest Philadelphia families on Saturday, thanks to the generosity of older kids in the neighborhood.

The group Mentor Leaders Produce Mentor Leaders donated hundreds of dollars worth of Christmas gifts to children from 10 different families.

"This is going to be the highlight of my winter break home from college," said Ramir Wise as he carried gifts up to one home.

"How are you? Happy Holidays!" exclaimed Vincent Garrett, the executive director of the program, as the family opened the door.

"To be a man, a Black man, and to have this number of young men look up to me and realize in life you'll give more than you receive, and they're deciding to give," said Garrett.

The children were identified by Thomas Morton Elementary School as families who may need a little extra help this holiday season.

Garrett then reached out to the program's partners, like the University of Pennsylvania, his colleagues at Mastery Charter School and John Bartram High School, and Baushu House, to help raise money to donate.

Still, the decision to give back in this way wasn't Garrett's, it was 14-year-old Makhai Dykes.

"I want to see people happy. I like to see people happy," said Dykes.

"Because this program is about giving back to the community, I thought it'd be a good idea to give people who don't have much, to give them something to help them out."

Not only was this the kids' idea -- some of them even spent their own money to buy a few of the gifts. But this spirit of giving isn't new for this group, they've been practicing kindness like this their whole lives.

"I like being able to spend money on my siblings so they can have their different gifts and stuff because I know there's certain stuff that they like," said 16-year-old Taijire Norris.

It's that giving spirit that led to special moments as the groups went house to house, making the holiday season special for several families.