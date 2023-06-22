Metamorphosis Collective provides housing, resources to LGBTQ+ youths

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Metamorphosis Collective was started by Star-Kayla Wilson as a resource for the LGBTQ+ community.
The group hosted free clothing, hygiene and peer counseling services at pop-ups in Orlando, Philadelphia and New York.
Star-Kayla's vision for the collective has always included options for housing insecurity.
Transitional housing is a need for LGBTQ youth transitioning out of the foster care system.
The latest venture under the collective is Transcend, a new initiative that offers a solution that utilizes Philadelphia Air BNBs to support these youth temporarily with housing funds and counseling as they transition into stable housing.
The hope is that financial support provides a launching point for these youth as they move into their adult phase of life.
Star-Kayla is currently accepting applications for those in need of housing assistance and potential AirBnB hosts to expand the network of opportunity.
