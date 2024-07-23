Mica Miller's husband says he's not to blame in her death: 'I did everything I could to protect her'

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- The South Carolina pastor whose wife shot and killed herself in Robeson County recently answered more questions about his wife's death.

Mica Miller died by suicide on April 27 at Lumber River State Park in Robeson County, North Carolina. But the publication of her cause of death has by no means quieted the rumors, speculation and outright accusations of foul play.

Mica's family and friends have been outspoken about seeking justice for Mica, even pointing the finger at her husband and accusing him of abuse.

John-Paul Miller has not been charged with any crime related to Mica's death. He recently spoke to WPDE in Myrtle Beach addressing some of the allegations.

When asked about what he thinks about the people blaming him for Mica's death. He didn't hold back.

"They're the biggest idiots on planet Earth. I am the only one actually not to blame. I am the only one that tried to help keep her alive. The 48 people I went to and said, 'She needs her lithium or she's going to commit suicide; don't let her get a gun.' They had the information, especially her family, and did nothing. With me she never committed suicide; with me she's happy, healthy, whole."

Mica's family has been pushing to get the Coercive Control Bill passed. They call it Mica's Law. The bill designed to help prevent domestic violence through acts of "abusive cohesive control." When asked why Mica's family is doing that and accusing him of these things, John-Paul answered:

"They want money and fame. They'll do anything for money."

As for the allegations of abuse, John-Paul vehemently denied them.

"Never once in any way shape or form. Not any type of abuse. Not physical. No type of abuse ever. I took better care of her than any man could have possibly taken care of her in every way. She never had to cook a single meal, she never had to clean not one time, she never had to work, all she had to do was take her medicine and enjoy her life. And I did everything I could to protect her from the abusive people that were trying to stop her from taking her medicine."

Another accusation against John-Paul is that he placed tracking devices on Mica that made her paranoid and scared for her life. He admits to using tracking devices but said their purpose was to protect Mica.

"I hired the private eye to tell me if she would go near a gun store that was the purpose. I said, 'Can you all track her and tell me if she goes near a gun store?' And they said, 'We can't track her for that reason. We can tell you if she goes near a gun store, but we have to have something that's like, you know a divorce going on or something.' And I said, 'Well, I guess we are getting a divorce.'"

John-Paul clarified that the couple had filed for divorce before he hired the private investigator.

To watch the interview and learn more about this case, here's WPDE's article.