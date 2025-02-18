How an important clue left at a scene led to an arrest in the murder of a Cherry Hill veterinarian

Man arrested in connection to murder of Cherry Hill veterinarian awaits extradition to New Jersey

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- The suspect accused in the stabbing death of a Cherry Hill, New Jersey, veterinarian, appeared in court Tuesday.

On Friday, authorities announced murder charges against 27-year-old Cristian Custodio-Aquino, of Portland, Oregon, in connection with the death of Dr. Michael Anthony. Custodio-Aquino was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals on February 11, in Fresno, California.

The video featured is from a previous report.

The arrest came just over two months after the murder, thanks to an important clue left at the scene.

Custodio-Aquino appeared in court in Fresno, where he is facing extradition back to Cherry Hill to face a homicide charge.

Anthony, 45, was found dead outside a home on Sharrowvale Road back on December 10, 2024. Investigators say he sustained multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Action News, a video shows the victim walking outside the home around 5:24 a.m. on the morning of the murder. The video then reportedly captures screaming at 5:53 a.m.

Camden County investigators combed the scene and found eyeglasses near the victim. According to the affidavit, detectives were able to linked those eyeglasses to the suspect in Washington State.

"Aquino had purchased a pair of eyeglasses matching the model and prescription of the eyeglasses which were located at the crime scene," the affidavit said.

A vehicle linked to Custodio-Aquino was also seen arriving and leaving from the home. It was later seen in Pennsylvania, Florida and Alabama, according to investigators.

Dr Anthony was a popular veterinarian with his own practice in Haddon Township, New Jersey.

The case garnered widespread interest around Cherry Hill. Residents expressed relief there was an arrest.

"It was good to finally have some closure to that," said Lindsey Spiller, from Cherry Hill. "Really worried about the family, thinking about those affected and keeping them in our prayers."

Action News spoke to members of Anthony's family, who said they will release a statement when they are ready.

