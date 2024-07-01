Michael J. Fox joins Coldplay for surprise performance at Glastonbury Festival

Michael J. Fox is a star onscreen and on the stage!

The "Back to the Future" actor made a surprise appearance at Glastonbury Festival Saturday by joining Coldplay onstage during the band's set.

Fox, 63, who has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease since 1991, was in his wheelchair onstage playing guitar during the band's performance of their hits, "Humandkind" and "Fix You."

During the interlude for "Fix You," During the song's interlude, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin sang "Johnny B. Goode," the Chuck Berry song featured in "Back to the Future."

Following the performance, the Martin gave Fox a sweet shoutout, crediting the actor for being the inspiration behind the band's music career.

"The main reason why we're in a band is because of watching 'Back to the Future,'" Martin said. "So thank you to our hero forever, one of the most amazing people on earth, Mr. Michael J. Fox, thank you so much Michael, our hero."

Fox played the role of teenager Marty McFly in the 1985 film. Martin introduced Fox to the Glastonbury audience by referencing his character in the movie.

"With his Chuck Berry riff and the way he punched Biff: ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Michael J. Fox," Martin said.

Fox retired from acting in 2020 due to the progression of his Parkinson's disease.

He founded The Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000 and the foundation has since become the largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's disease research in the world and has funded more than $1.5 billion of research projects, according to the foundation's website.

This isn't the first time Fox has joined the band for a performance. The actor and Coldplay teamed up in July 2016 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey when Coldplay performed "Johnny B. Goode."