Bucks County investigators reveal new details after son charged with killing mother

Bucks County investigators reveal new details after son charged with killing mother

Bucks County investigators reveal new details after son charged with killing mother

Bucks County investigators reveal new details after son charged with killing mother

Bucks County investigators reveal new details after son charged with killing mother

NORTHAMPTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Prosecutors in Bucks County have charged a man with killing his 82-year-old mother over the weekend.

The body of Dolores Ingram was found on Sunday inside her condo on Beacon Hill Drive in the Holland section of Northampton Township.

Michael Ingram

Her body was found buried under a pile of household items, including a couch, an aquarium with dead reptiles nearby, dishes, and lamps.

READ MORE: 'I killed my mother': Man allegedly confesses to killing mother in Bucks Co. after arrested in DC

During a press conference on Thursday, Bucks County DA Jennifer Schorn announced murder charges against the victim's son, 49-year-old Michael Ingram. He was initially arrested after authorities said he assaulted an officer in an apparent unprovoked attack in Washington DC.

After he was apprehended, police say he confessed to killing his mother, which prompted officers in Bucks County to conduct a welfare check.

During the search of the home on Beacon Hill Drive, investigators located a large quantity of blood throughout the residence. In addition to the numerous items stacked on top of Dolores Ingram, police also recovered a hunting-style knife, suspected drugs and about $53,000 in cash.

Bucks County DA Schorn provides uipdate on murder of Dolores Ingram on June 20, 2024.

According to investigators, a witness reported hearing the sound of loud banging around 1 a.m. Sunday. The witness' home surveillance video reportedly showed William Ingram running out of the condo shirtless around 1:42 a.m. He is seen walking back inside the residence before leaving at 10:03 a.m.

Authorities say the suspect left his vehicle and fled the scene in his mother's white 2015 Honda Civic. License plate readers tracked the vehicle twice traveling away from the condo. The vehicle still hasn't been located.

DA Schorn says Ingram is being extradited and expected to be arraigned sometime Thursday.

He is being charged with murder, abuse of course, drug possession offenses, along with a slew of other charges.

An autopsy determined the victim died from blunt trauma to the head, slicing injuries and lacerations.

As for why the killing happened, Schorn said it's still under investigation.

"There were some additional statements made that give us some insight that I'm not able to speak to it at this juncture," she said.