Former Philadelphia math teacher charged with unlawful contact with minor

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A former 8th-grade math teacher in Philadelphia was arrested last week on several charges, including unlawful contact with a minor.

According to court records, Michael O'Brien, 48, was taken into custody on August 30.

Before posting bail, he was held on the following charges: criminal use of communication facility, corruption of minors - defendant age 18 or above, unlawful contact with minor - sexual offenses, and photograph/film/depict on computer sex act - knowingly or permitting child.

The Christopher Columbus Charter School identified O'Brien as a math teacher since 2021, but stated he was "terminated immediately upon our being notified of his arrest."

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the young woman identified as the victim in this matter," the school said in a statement.

The district says all faculty members, including Mr. O'Brien, are required to pass strict protocols before being hired, including criminal background checks by the FBI.

Philadelphia police have not released details on his arrest.

The school district says it will provide counseling services for all students, families, faculty and staff who request support in the days ahead.