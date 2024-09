'Michael's Way' is a nonprofit that supports families whose children have cancer

This nonprofit raises money to lessen the monetary burden of families whose children are undergoing cancer treatment.

ELVERSON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For families whose children have cancer, they have already been met with great challenges.

Now imagine in that situation, they have trouble making ends meet.

That's when "Michael's Way" makes the difference by supporting these families with their financial needs.

Their founder started this in the name of his brother who passed away from Leukemia, helping others the way he would while he was alive.

