Mickey and Minnie Mouse pay surprise visit to preschoolers for special screening of new show

NEW YORK -- Mickey and Minnie Mouse surprised a room full of preschoolers in New York City with a visit and special screening of the new show starring the classic characters.

The visit was with children at Hudson Guild in Chelsea, a long-time Disney partner, who were excited to pose for pictures with characters they know from books and now got to meet up close.

They screened the new animated series "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+," which premieres on Disney Junior on July 21, before hitting Disney+ on July 22.

