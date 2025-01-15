South Jersey teacher accused of sexually assaulting young student, having child together

Authorities allege the victim was 13 years old and living with then-28-year-old suspect when their child was born in 2019.

MIDDLE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A Middle Township Elementary School teacher in South Jersey is facing charges after she allegedly had a child with a student she's accused of sexually assaulting inside her home several years ago.

Laura Caron, 34, of Cape May Court House, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The alleged crimes happened between 2016 and 2020.

Authorities say the victim was 13 years old and living with then-28-year-old Caron when their child was born in 2019.

Police say the case was brought to light when the victim's father made a social media post in December 2024 saying Caron's 5-year-old child looked very similar to him and his son.

Authorities say Caron taught the victim and his brother in the 5th grade.

Over the years, the father of the victim said the family became friends with Caron -- even allowing his boys and daughter to stay at Caron's home at times. The visits began one to two nights a week, but the children stayed with Caron permanently from 2016 to 2020, authorities revealed in court documents.

The victim's sister, who stayed at Caron's home at one point, allegedly told police she thought her bother was about 11 years old when he started sleeping with his teacher in the same bed.

According to the criminal complaint, the sister revealed the children would sleep in a shared room on the second floor, but noticed her brother would be in Caron's bed the next morning. She also reportedly told officers that when her brother would shower, Caron would enter the bathroom and lock the door.

In a text message to his sister, the victim allegedly admitted that he was the father of Caron's 5-year-old child and requested that it be kept a secret.

The victim's brother, who also stayed at Caron's home, allegedly witnessed Caron sexually assaulting his brother one time when they thought he was asleep.

During an interview with the victim, police say the victim confirmed he had a sexual relationship with his teacher and that he was the father of her child. The victim reportedly said he was in contact with the teacher until his father made the Facebook post in December.

Action News has reached out to the Middle Township Elementary School District for a comment but we have not heard back.

Caron remains behind bars pending a detention hearing.

"I want to personally assure the parents of Middle Township that we are taking every step possible to ensure the safety of our children. Our department is working closely with the Prosecutor's Office to ensure that every aspect of this case is thoroughly investigated," said Middle Township Police Chief Tracey Super in a statement.

Anyone who has information on the case is asked to call Middle Township police or the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135.