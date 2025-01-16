Detention hearing set for NJ teacher accused of having child with young student

MIDDLE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A South Jersey elementary school teacher accused of having a child with a student faced a judge on Thursday.

Laura Caron, 34, of Cape May Court House, was arrested this week on charges of aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

PICTURED: Laura Caron appeared virtually before a judge for a first appearance hearing on Jan. 16, 2025.

She made a virtual court appearance on Thursday, where she was advised of her rights.

Caron is a teacher at Middle Township Elementary School.

After her arrest, Middle Township School District Superintendent Dr. David Salvo released a statement saying, "When the district was first advised of the allegations, the staff member was immediately placed on and continues to be on paid administrative leave."

Caron is accused of having a sexual relationship with one of her elementary students. Investigators say the abuse started when the victim was 11 years old.

The allegations were brought to light when the victim's father made a social media post in December 2024 saying Caron's 5-year-old child looked very similar to him and his son, according to police.

The parents of the victim allegedly told officers they became friends with Caron, which ultimately led to them even allowing their boys and daughter to stay at her home at times. The visits began one to two nights a week, but the children stayed with Caron permanently from 2016 to 2020, authorities revealed in court documents.

The criminal complaint states the victim was 13 years old and lived with then-28-year-old Caron when they had a child together in 2019.

During an interview on January 3, 2025, police say the victim confirmed he had a sexual relationship with his teacher and that he was the father of her 5-year-old child.

Caron remains behind bars in Cape May County. A detention hearing is set for next Tuesday.

