Missing 7-year-old boy with autism found dead in WI river: police

Two Rivers police said they found the body of 7-year-old Jacob Baer in the West Twin River.

Two Rivers police said they found the body of 7-year-old Jacob Baer in the West Twin River.

Two Rivers police said they found the body of 7-year-old Jacob Baer in the West Twin River.

Two Rivers police said they found the body of 7-year-old Jacob Baer in the West Twin River.

TWO RIVERS, Wis. -- The search for a missing boy with autism has come to a tragic end in Wisconsin.

Two Rivers police said they found the body of 7-year-old Jacob Baer.

Baer went missing on Saturday while playing outside. He was a second grader at Koenig Elementary School.

Multiple agencies took part in search efforts over the weekend.

Jacob's body was later found in the West Twin River. The water was five to six feet deep.

"I'm like, geez, you know, I can't believe this is happening again. Something bad like this, you know. This town had enough exposure," resident Kurt Psenick said.

Police did not provide specific details on how Baer ended up in the river.

However, authorities emphasized just how dangerous ice can be, especially this time of year when it's very thin.

His death comes months after the remains of 3-year-old Elijah Vue were found in the same area.

Vue had gone missing in February.

READ ALSO | Skeletal remains found in Wisconsin ID'd as Elijah Vue, toddler missing since February: police