2 men found stabbed inside South Philadelphia row home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men were found stabbed inside a South Philadelphia row home.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of South Mole Street around 12:10 a.m. Sunday.

They found the men stabbed multiple times in the back and arms.

They were taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital for treatment.

Both are listed in stable condition.

Police say they arrested two people.

Detectives are sorting out what led up to the stabbings.