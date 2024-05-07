Investigation underway after video captures confrontation involving Monroe Township officers

Police have not released official details about what led to the response to the Laurelton Village Apartments.

WILLIAMSTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are investigating after video appears to show Monroe Township police officers slamming several people to the ground.

The video was posted on Instagram and taken by a neighbor on Monday in the Laurelton Village Apartments in Williamstown. It shows Monroe Township police officers responding and approaching what appears to be a small group of teenagers.

The neighbor, who doesn't want to be identified, said there was an altercation before police arrived, involving minors and parents. At one point, someone said they had a gun.

"I just stepped outside my residence and boom, everybody started screaming and yelling," that neighbor said.

The video shows officers slamming several individuals to the ground.

"I'm not trying to say that the police were right or wrong," said the witness. "But at the end of the day, that's what happens when you're not compliant with the police."

He says he saw several people placed in the back of police vehicles.

As more people viewed the video online, some commented, questioning the severity of the officers' actions.

The witness Action News spoke with says the police seemed to be trying to calm the situation when they arrived.

"It just seemed like the police were de-escalateing the problem, but they just kept screaming," he said.

At this point, it's unknown if anyone was charged or injured.

