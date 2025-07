Montco man accused of impersonating officer during road rage incident: Police

HATBORO, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County man has been arrested and accused of pretending to be a police officer.

Officials say he pulled over a driver following a road rage incident on June 21.

William McNichol is believed to have conducted the fake traffic stop at the intersection of South York and Byberry Roads in Hatboro.

Investigators say he used illegal emergency lights installed on his Dodge Charger to pull the victim over.

McNichol is now facing impersonation and harassment charges.