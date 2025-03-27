Montgomery County man arrested for invasion of privacy, police say

ABINGTON TWP., (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County man is facing a number of charges for secretly recording people in bathrooms.

David Lyons turned himself in to police in Abington Township on Wednesday.

Authorities say the investigation began in Beach Haven, New Jersey, last July, when Lyons was arrested for allegedly recording a family member in an outdoor shower.

Lyons is facing multiple charges, including felony sexual abuse of children, invasion of privacy, and producing obscene and other sexual materials.

His bail was set at $10,000 cash, and he has since been released.

If anyone has more information regarding this investigation or believes they are also a victim of Lyons, they are asked to call the Abington Police Special Victim's Unit.

