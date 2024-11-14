Montgomery County officials condemn recent display of Nazi flag

WHITPAIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County officials are condemning the recent display of a Nazi flag in Whitpain Township.

The Whitpain Township Board of Supervisors released an online statement Tuesday night, calling the demonstration "abhorrent, shocking, and offensive."

However, officials noted in their statement that the display is protected free speech under the First Amendment.

"While Whitpain Township is prohibited from and will not be taking any action toward the display, as individuals who live here, we condemn it in the strongest possible terms," the board wrote.

Authorities have not released any information on the display or where in the township the flag is raised.

Read the full statement from the Whitpain Township Board of Supervisors:

"The Whitpain Township Board of Supervisors has been made aware of the recent display of a Nazi flag in the Township. Both collectively and as individuals, we find this demonstration abhorrent, shocking, and offensive. There is no excuse nor any explanation for flying this flag. Full stop. That flag was and remains contrary to all that we believe in and all that our Township represents. Now, as established by the Supreme Court of the United States, we recognize this display is protected free speech under the First Amendment. Accordingly, while Whitpain Township is prohibited from and will not be taking any action toward the display, as individuals who live here, we condemn it in the strongest possible terms. We will not be silent in the face of evil. We trust our community will join us."