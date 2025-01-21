More than 40 Local Bakers on Board for 'Cookies for Los Angeles'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the devastation from the wildfires continues to affect our friends in the Los Angeles area, so many of us are looking for ways to help.

A local non-profit called the Sisterly Love Collective in Philadel;phia has come up with a delicious way to send love and relief to those affected by this natural disaster, while also shining a spotlight on local bakers and makers.

It's called Cookies for Los Angeles.

"We all feel so helpless," says Sofia Deleon from the Sister Love Collective, and owner of El Merkury. "We were asking ourselves, 'What is the most tangible we can send our support?' For us, it's always food."

"We have about 40-plus participants, probably the best bakers and chefs in the city. This is literally the cookie box of my dreams," she said.

The Sisterly Love Collective empowers and supports women in the food and hospitality industry.

One hundred percent the proceeds from this cookie fundraiser will go straight to an LA-based group called Regarding Her.

"It's an organization similar to Sisterly Love," Deleon says. "It's a collective that supports women in food in LA specifically."

Sisterly Love is also matching 25% of the sales as an additional donation to help these women business owners out west restore what's been lost and rebuild.

Deleon is making LA shaped, chocolate covered churros from her eatery, El Merkury.

Termini Brothers, Isgro, Dreamworld Bakes, Essen and dozens other are also on board.

"There are 100 boxes and once we're sold out, we're sold out," Deleon says.

Click here to order.

Pickup is Sunday and Monday at El Merkury on Chestnut Street.