More speed cameras coming to Philadelphia as part of Safe Streets for Students

City council approved the Safe Streets for Students bill as part of a five-year pilot program.

Friday, April 25, 2025 10:54AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More speed cameras are coming to Philadelphia. This time, the goal is to enhance student safety.

City council approved the Safe Streets for Students bill as part of a five-year pilot program.

The cameras will be placed in seven school zones identified as having a higher risk of traffic accidents.

The automated cameras will operate during school hours when nearby school zone flashers are activated.

