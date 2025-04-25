More speed cameras coming to Philadelphia as part of Safe Streets for Students

City council approved the Safe Streets for Students bill as part of a five-year pilot program.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More speed cameras are coming to Philadelphia. This time, the goal is to enhance student safety.
City council approved the Safe Streets for Students bill as part of a five-year pilot program.
The cameras will be placed in seven school zones identified as having a higher risk of traffic accidents.
The automated cameras will operate during school hours when nearby school zone flashers are activated.