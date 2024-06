Morey's Piers on Wildwood, New Jersey boardwalk evacuated after person pulls gun

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Morey's Piers attraction on the Wildwood, New Jersey boardwalk was evacuated on Saturday night.

The evacuation came after a male pulled a gun around 8 p.m., according to police.

That person has been taken into custody. No one was injured.

Police say the incident has concluded and there is no longer a threat or a concern for public safety.