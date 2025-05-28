Motorcyclist hurt after crashing during police chase on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lehigh County

A motorcyclist was injured after a police chase in Washington Township, Lehigh County.

A motorcyclist was injured after a police chase in Washington Township, Lehigh County.

A motorcyclist was injured after a police chase in Washington Township, Lehigh County.

A motorcyclist was injured after a police chase in Washington Township, Lehigh County.

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist was injured after a police chase on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Thursday morning.

Police say the chase started in Kidder Township, Carbon County, and ended around midnight in the southbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Washington Township, Lehigh County.

The chase lasted roughly 15 minutes before police say the motorcyclist lost control and crashed.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Police believe the cyclist was wanted for outstanding warrants.

No police officers were injured.

