Multi-Agency Resource Center helps victims of Northeast Philadelphia plane crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More help was available Thursday for city residents impacted by last week's deadly medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

A one-day resource center opened at the Scattergood Building of Friends Hospital.

The site is offering assistance with a wide range of crash-related issues, from local to state level.

"Unfortunately this recovery will be a full-time job for folks, depending on their level of impact," said Director of Philadelphia Emergency Management Dominick Mireles. "This is one of the many efforts between city, and state to try to make it as easy as possible."

RELATED: Northeast Philadelphia plane crash victims: What we know about those injured and killed

A memorial has been built near the site of the deadly Northeast Philadelphia plane crash that left 7 dead and 24 others injured.

For Vivian Gonzalez and Griselda Jimenez, it's been an exhausting six days.

"Some scene like you see in the movies, you never thought you'd see it right in front of you," said Gonzalez. "It was a complete disaster. Fire everywhere. Explosions."

Gonzalez tells Action News she and other staff members are no longer able to get inside their mini grocery store located right across from the deadly medical jet crash scene.

This is one of 366 properties impacted, according to the city.

"The building is damaged. Not safe right now for us to be inside the building," said Gonzalez. "We just renovated everything like six months ago."

Gonzalez and Jimenez came to the Multi-Agency Resource Center, also called MARC, for help.

"We have people on the ground there, but you know what we're really going to have to deal with? The mental health issues," said 6th District Councilmember Mike Driscoll. "Some people saw things."

On Thursday morning, at the start of the Philadelphia City Council meeting, there was a moment of silence for the victims.

"This is not a one-week problem. This is going to be a long-term endeavor, we have to make sure we are there for these people," said Driscoll.

Officials say all of the services remain available online, and various agencies will be on-site at the scene of the crash daily from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the city trailer on Cottman Avenue.