Mural honoring Jason Kelce unveiled at Dunkin' store in Delaware County

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was all about Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce in Delaware County on Monday.

Action News was at the Dunkin' on West Chester Pike in Havertown as a mural in his honor was unveiled.

The now-retired center lives in Delaware County and frequents this Dunkin'.

Dunkin' teamed up with Philadelphia artist Glossblack to create the celebratory mural as a thank you to Kelce for his 13-year career with the Eagles.

Dunkin' also presented a check for $13,000 to the (Be)Philly Foundation, Kelce's non-profit.