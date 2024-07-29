9 injured in Naples, Florida restaurant roof collapse

NAPLES, Fla. -- Fire officials are investigating a restaurant in Naples, Florida, after part of the building collapsed while people were inside.
It happened at La Trattoria in downtown Naples around 7 p.m. Sunday night.
The fire department said nine people were injured, and they're working to figure out the exact cause of the roof collapse.
Seven of those injured were taken to hospitals, fire officials said.
"It's not a very common thing, you know; it happens every now and then. Unfortunately, with the number of occupants in the building at the time, we ended up with nine patients injured. It's a lot," Fire Rescue Chief Corey Adamski told WBBH.
No neighboring buildings were affected, fire officials said.