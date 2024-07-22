'Once Upon a Nation' Storytelling Benches Reveal Untold History of Philadelphia

Once Upon a Nation tells the story of some of the unsung heroes who helped shape our nation at free storytelling benches.

Once Upon a Nation tells the story of some of the unsung heroes who helped shape our nation at free storytelling benches.

Once Upon a Nation tells the story of some of the unsung heroes who helped shape our nation at free storytelling benches.

Once Upon a Nation tells the story of some of the unsung heroes who helped shape our nation at free storytelling benches.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 'Once Upon a Nation' storytelling benches will transport you back in time.

Cari Feiler Bender, spokesperson for Historic Philadelphia, Inc., says that visiting the benches helps people navigate the rich history of the city, but it's done through "a person who can engage you in the story."

Reed M. Green is a storyteller located at the bench in Signer's Garden.

One of the stories he tells is about the Revolutionary War, and events that happened right where visitors are sitting.

"And you get that goosebump moment of saying, 'Wait, that happened right here,'" says Bender.

The program, created by Historic Philadelphia, Inc., is celebrating its 19th season.

"We have eight benches scattered all around Philadelphia's Historic District," says Bender. "It's our version of a history trail."

It's a walkable loop, and it's free.

"The benches in the historic district are meant to help you navigate the treasures that are already here," says Bender. "And this is our way of sharing them in a really fun and memorable way."

Visitors will hear true stories about people they may have never heard of before now.

Storyteller Fiona Moser tells about James Forten at Carpenters' Hall.

"I just told the story of James Forten, who was an influential African American who lived in Philadelphia during the time of the revolution," says Moser. "He was actually a privateer and fought against the British."

"Here at Signer's Garden, you might hear a story about secret things that happened inside the State House, which is what we know today as Independence Hall," says Bender.

"I tell one about a jailbreak from an old prison," says Green. "I feel like each story that I tell gives people a window into how people were thinking."

"They're three to five minutes," says Bender of the stories. "They're told on a continuing basis, between eleven and four, the five days a week that the benches are open."

Storyteller Courtney Mitchell tells a spy story at the bench adjacent to Independence Hall.

"The 'Once Upon a Nation' stories were all written by a historian," says Bender. "The park services are our partners. They vet our stories."

"And stories like these, they give a story-behind-the-story," says Mitchell. "And the everyday, average person who shaped American culture, and the world by extension sometimes."

"It's a lot of fun to show people that history is all around them, if they take a few minutes to look," says Moser.

'Once Upon a Nation' storytelling benches are open for the season through September 2.

Historic Philadelphia, Inc. - 'Once Upon a Nation' Storytelling Benches