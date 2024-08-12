National Gay Uncles Day spotlights importance of diverse families

National Guncles day is a day to celebrate gay aunts, uncles, and other LGBTQ relatives who play an important role in helping children grow up in a more loving and diverse environment.

National Guncles day is a day to celebrate gay aunts, uncles, and other LGBTQ relatives who play an important role in helping children grow up in a more loving and diverse environment.

National Guncles day is a day to celebrate gay aunts, uncles, and other LGBTQ relatives who play an important role in helping children grow up in a more loving and diverse environment.

National Guncles day is a day to celebrate gay aunts, uncles, and other LGBTQ relatives who play an important role in helping children grow up in a more loving and diverse environment.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For Tim Popp, music theater is more than a job, it's a calling.

As the executive director of Music Theater Philly he gets to teach kids not only the art of performance, but something much larger.

"We create a space for young people to find their voice and to feel safe and valued and respected for all their individual talents," said Popp.

Tim has recently taken on a new role in his life: an uncle, or in this case - a Guncle.

"My nephew, he's only six months old at this point. So I get to hold him and squeeze him and do all those fun things," he said.

It's a role Tim doesn't take lightly.

"The opportunity for queer person with a niece or nephew to be a gay uncle, you get the opportunity to be a part of someone's growth, " he said.

Studies have shown that kids as young as 2 years old start to notice gender and racial differences. So, for younger people struggling to find themselves, having a role model can be life-changing.

"So much about growing up and developing a sense of self. And who you're going to be in the world is like looking at our role models, looking at the people in our lives. And for kids, it's majority, their family members," said Alexander Stefanini.

Stefanini is a licensed counselor and founder of "Arrive Therapy", a trans and queer focused counseling practice in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

As a transgender man, he knows how a diverse environment can help in affirming someone's identity.

"Kids feel so alone, and they feel sometimes so powerless and helpless, and that one person can be that person that just gives them enough hope to keep going," said Stefanini.

Stefanini says it all starts with a sense of safety.

"There wasn't a great model for what life could be like aside from maybe what I saw in TV and movies," said Poppe.

"Kids are learning from their whole environment. They're learning from like what they see on TV," said Stefanini

TV shows like "Modern Family" have been making strides in diversity. The ABC hit sitcom was one of the first to introduce Guncles to the broad, prime-time audience.

"I'm comfortable in my masculinity, but I'm also comfortable in my feminine characteristics. I didn't really have a lot of men around me growing up who were comfortable being soft and sensitive and nurturing. And so, I get to show a different type of way to be a man in this world, " said Popp.

As a Guncle, Popp now wants to make this world a brighter and more accepting place.

As for his role at Music Theater Philly, while he continues to teach his students and take them to new heights, he's also learning a thing or two from them.

"I feel so safe and, and, comfortable to be out and myself because they are as well," said Popp.