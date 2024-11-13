Nat Geo's 'The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth' examines notorious study

Through unparalleled access, National Geographic's latest docuseries embarks on a gripping journey through the six-day Stanford Prison Experiment with a deluge of reveals, new subjects and a smoking-gun archive.

National Geographic's latest docuseries, "The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth," features a groundbreaking look at one of history's most notorious psychological studies.

The series takes viewers through a gripping journey of the six-day experiment through firsthand accounts of those at the heart of the project: the original prisoners and guards, many of whom are speaking on camera for the first time.

Their stories unravel a narrative that interrogates the motives of the man in charge, Dr. Philip Zimbardo, while exploring larger questions of human nature and the power of perspective.

In an unexpected turn, the series brings the participants to a replica film set of the "prison," where they revisit pivotal moments and attempt to find consensus - and closure - about what really happened over the course of those six days.

"The Stanford Prison Experiment: Unlocking the Truth" premieres tomorrow at 8/7c on National Geographic and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

