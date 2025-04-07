National Parks Service removes Harriet Tubman references from website

Several references to 'enslaved' people and the fugitive slave act of 1850 are also gone

WASHINGTON -- The National Park Service has removed a reference to Harriet Tubman from a webpage about "The Underground Railroad."

The webpage used to lead with both an image and quote from Tubman.

But a comparison of the webpages between late January and mid-March shows those items have since been removed.

Several references to "enslaved" people and the fugitive slave act of 1850 are also gone.

The webpage now leads with commemorative stamps of various civil rights leaders, including the phrase "Black-white cooperation."

There is a separate National Park Service webpage dedicated to Tubman.

Several government websites have recently been changed as the Trump administration enacts a campaign to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion.

