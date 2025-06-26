NBA Draft 2025: 76ers select VJ Edgecombe with No. 3 overall pick

PHILADELPHIA -- After a disastrous season where Joel Embiid only played a handful of games before needing knee surgery, Philadelphia's reward was getting the third pick in Wednesday night's NBA draft, which they used to select Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe.

Edgecombe, who was part of the Bahamian national team last summer alongside multiple current NBA players, is an explosive 19-year-old guard who could be a long term complement to All-Star Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia's backcourt.

The 76ers' pick nearly went to the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the Al Horford-Danny Green swap five years ago, but it had a top-6 protection, letting the Sixers retain it.

MORE | Cooper Flagg drafted 1st overall by Dallas Mavericks | Everything to know about the NBA draft on ABC

Cooper Flagg went to the Dallas Mavericks at No. 1 while Dylan Harper went to the San Antonio Spurs, as expected.

At No. 4 the Charlotte selected Kon Knueppel out of Duke, a sweet-shooting guard who should help a Hornets team that struggled to hit catch-and-shoot 3s.

The draft is being held on Wednesday and Thursday night.

Both nights will take place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Watch live coverage from the first round all night on 6abc.

The second round will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

