Philadelphia 76ers select Adem Bona in 2nd round of NBA Draft

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers selected Adem Bona in the second round of the NBA Draft.

Bona averaged 12.4 points on 58.8-percent shooting along with 5.9 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks as a sophomore this past season at UCLA.

Prior to UCLA, Bona was a 2021-22 McDonald's High School All-American after starring at Prolific Prep in Napa, California.

UCLA forward Adem Bona (3) controls the ball while pressured by Washington State center Rueben Chinyelu during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, , March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

"Adem is a high-motor player with proven abilities as both a rim protector and switchable defender," Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey said. "He possesses an impressive blend of size, athleticism, and defensive toughness, and we're excited to add him to our team."

On Wednesday night, 76ers selected Jared McCain with the No. 16 overall pick in round one of the draft.

McCain spent one season with the Duke Blue Devils. He averaged 14.3 points per game, while shooting 41.4-percent on 5.8 attempts from beyond the arc.