NBA Draft: Philadelphia 76ers select Jared McCain with No. 16 overall pick

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers selected Jared McCain with the No. 16 overall pick in round one of the NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

French teenager Zaccharie Risacher went first overall to the Atlanta Hawks, followed by another French teen in 7-footer Alex Sarr to Washington at No. 2.

Jared McCain poses for a photo with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 16th by the 76ers during the first round of the NBA draft, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

They were the first of three Frenchmen in the top 10 with Charlotte also taking Tidjane Salaun at No. 6 overall.

Two-time reigning national champion UConn had two top-10 picks with guard Stephon Castle going fourth to San Antonio and big man Donovan Clingan going seventh to Portland.

Kentucky also had two top-10 picks in freshman guards Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham.

