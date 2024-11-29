Neighbors dress up and run for a good cause in Oaklyn, New Jersey

The annual Oaklyn Holiday Run is a short race that goes a long way to help families get food and toys for the holiday season.

The annual Oaklyn Holiday Run is a short race that goes a long way to help families get food and toys for the holiday season.

The annual Oaklyn Holiday Run is a short race that goes a long way to help families get food and toys for the holiday season.

The annual Oaklyn Holiday Run is a short race that goes a long way to help families get food and toys for the holiday season.

OAKLYN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Oaklyn Civic Association hosted their 2nd Annual Oaklyn Holiday Run this morning.

The event was founded last year by Kate Bataloni, a civic association volunteer and clerk for the police department, as an offshoot of her own personal holiday donation drive.

Neighbors not only supported her holiday drive, but also made contributions to the Oaklyn Food Pantry at the event.

The short two-block run led participants directly to the Oaklyn Manor Bar, which hosted a dine & donate event for the food pantry as well.

Anyone interested in supporting their cause can check out their Amazon Wishlist, or visit the Oaklyn Food Pantry Facebook page.

RELATED: Delaware mom spreads love to the homeless with 'A Hug from Matt'