Delaware mom spreads love to the homeless with 'A Hug from Matt'

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- When former nurse Marybeth Cichocki lost her son to an overdose, she turned her pain into a passion to help the homeless population.

For the past nine years, she has distributed bags of essential items under the moniker, 'A Hug From Matt.'

Cichocki also wrote a book about her experience, and worked with elected officials to create legislation related to drug addiction.

For more information, visit the 'A Hug From Matt' Facebook page.

