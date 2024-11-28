24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Delaware mom spreads love to the homeless with 'A Hug from Matt'

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Thursday, November 28, 2024 10:35PM
Delaware mom spreads love to the homeless with 'A Hug from Matt'
When former nurse Marybeth Cichocki lost her son to an overdose, she turned her pain into a passion to help the homeless population.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- When former nurse Marybeth Cichocki lost her son to an overdose, she turned her pain into a passion to help the homeless population.

For the past nine years, she has distributed bags of essential items under the moniker, 'A Hug From Matt.'

Cichocki also wrote a book about her experience, and worked with elected officials to create legislation related to drug addiction.

For more information, visit the 'A Hug From Matt' Facebook page.

RELATED: Parents raise awareness of carbon monoxide in memory of daughter

16-year-old Carly Imbierowicz lost her life in a carbon monoxide accident 10 years ago. Her family still makes a difference in her name.
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW