New American Airlines Flagship suite seats coming to flights out of Philadelphia airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are getting a first look inside the new private suite seats coming to American Airlines.

The Flagship Suites are rolling out at just three U.S. airports for international flights over the summer. Philadelphia International Airport is one of them.

The suites include privacy doors, increased storage and chaise-style seating so passengers can stretch their legs.

Multicourse meals and cocktails will also be served during flights.

Flagship Suite service out of PHL begins August 6 for flights to London.

