The special tells the story of an unlikely hero trying to save the Avengers from an evil villain

New animated special from LEGO, Marvel and Disney+ "LEGO® Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition," Marvel's newest animated special is streaming now on Disney+.

Avengers, assemble! It's time for "LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition."

The new animated special follows Dennis, a member of Damage Control (the group that cleans up messes after battles) who has a penchant for destroying everything he touches. After a new villain out to destroy the Avengers is unleashed, Dennis is called upon to help saved our beloved superheroes.

Lending their voices to these characters are Will Friedle, Kevin Smith, John Stamos, Roger Craig Smith, Ogie Banks, Laura Bailey, Tiffani Thiessen, and Fred Tatasciore.

"LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition" is the tenth entry in the popular signature branded storytelling series. It's streaming now on Disney+.

